Lahore Test: SA conclude Day 2 at 216/6; Pakistan ahead

Pakistan are in the driving seat in the ongoing 1st Test against South Africa at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. At stumps on Day 2, South Africa was reduced to 216/6, trailing Pakistan by 162 runs. The hosts had earlier posted a total of 378 runs. After a promising start, South Africa faltered in the final session of play. While Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi scored half-centuries, Noman Ali took charge with four wickets.

Bowling prowess South Africa's bowlers shine early on Pakistan started the Day 2 proceedings on their overnight score of 313/5 (90 overs). South Africa's bowling attack made light work of Pakistan's lower order, taking five wickets by the 111th over. Salman Agha and Mohammad Rizwan started the day on a positive note, but the 102nd over turned the tide. Senuran Muthusamy dismissed Rizwan, Noman Ali, and Sajid Khan in that over.

Bowling milestone Muthusamy's maiden Test fifer derails Pakistan Muthusamy's exceptional bowling performance saw him claim his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Shaheen Afridi put up a brief resistance with Salman, but the former dismissed him to take his sixth wicket. South Africa wrapped up the innings soon as Prenelan Subrayen ended Salman's bid for a century. The latter was dismissed for a 145-ball 93 (5 fours and 3 sixes).

Knocks Record partnership for Pakistan While Salman fell short of his ton, Rizwan earlier slammed a 140-ball 75 (2 fours and 2 sixes). According to ESPNcricinfo, Salman and Rizwan recorded the best partnership for Pakistan against South Africa for the sixth wicket or lower in Test cricket (163). They went past Azhar Mahmood and Mushtaq Ahmed, who added 151 runs for the 10th wicket in the 1997 Rawalpindi affair.

Record Maiden fifer for Muthusamy Muthusamy claimed figures worth 6/117 from 32 overs - his maiden Test fifer. The spinner has now raced to 17 wickets from six Test matches at an average of 29.29. In First-Class cricket, this was his 16th five-wicket haul. As per ESPNcricinfo, Paul Adams (7/128 in Lahore, 2003) and Shaun Pollock (6/78 in Faisalabad, 2003) are the only other South African bowlers to claim at least six wickets in a Test innings on Pakistan soil.

Opening stand South Africa lose two quick wickets after a solid start After lunch, South Africa's openers Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi faced Pakistan's spin attack with caution. Markram successfully overturned an LBW decision against him but fell to Noman Ali soon after. Despite the setback, the South African batsmen kept scoring runs. Just when a partnership was forming, Noman struck again in the 25th over, dismissing Wiaan Mulder.

Partnership progress Rickelton, de Zorzi lead South Africa's fightback Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi joined forces for South Africa after the fall of Mulder. Rickelton, who had been cautious earlier, brought up his third 50-plus score in Tests. His previous two scores were converted into tons. De Zorzi also brought up his half-century off just 63 deliveries as South Africa started to take control of the game. Salman Agha finally broke the 94-run partnership by dismissing Rickelton.