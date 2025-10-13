Aiden Markram completes 3,000 Test runs: Decoding his stats

South Africa's stand-in captain Aiden Markram has joined the elite 3,000-run club in Test cricket . He achieved this milestone on Day 2 of the 1st Test against Pakistan at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Entering the Test, Markram needed just seven runs to reach the landmark. He accomplished the same as the Proteas began their reply to Pakistan's first-innings total of 378.

Milestone achievement Markram joins this elite list Markram's journey to this milestone has been nothing short of impressive. He is the 18th South African batter to cross the 3,000-run mark in Test cricket. The 31-year-old right-hander achieved this feat in his 47th Test match. Since making his debut against Bangladesh in 2017, Markram has been a key player for South Africa, known for his aggressive batting and resilience under pressure.

Game status Markram departs for 20 Markram, who is leading in place of the injured Temba Bavuma, made a positive start for the Proteas. He added a 45-run opening stand with Ryan Rickelton. However, Noman Ali broke the stand by dismissing Markram in the 12th over. The Proteas batter scored 20 off 37 balls (1 four). South Africa later finished on 216/6 at stumps.