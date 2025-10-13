Ryan Rickelton slams his third 50-plus score in Tests: Stats

SA lost their second wicket in the form of Wiaan Mulder, leaving the side at 80/2. However, Rickelton joined forces with Tony de Zorzi, taking the Proteas past 170. The duo added 94 runs for the third wicket. Salman Agha dismissed Rickelton in the second session, with Babar Azam taking the catch. The SA batter scored a 137-ball 71 (9 fours and 2 sixes).

Stats

A look at his Test stats

As mentioned, Rickelton slammed his third 50-plus score in Test cricket. Each of his two previous such scores resulted in a century. In 12 Tests (20 innings), the Proteas batter has raced to 709 runs at an average of 39.38. His tally includes a highest score of 259 that came against Pakistan earlier this year. He opened for the first time in that match.