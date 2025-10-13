Delhi Test: India chase 121 as WI shine following on

In a remarkable display of resilience, West Indies fought back after being asked to follow on in the 2nd Test against India at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Centuries from John Campbell and Shai Hope, as well as a 79-run stand between Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales, propelled WI to 390. While India were set a 121-run target, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets each. Meanwhile, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal before stumps (63/1).

Match details Bumrah, Kuldeep dent WI after their fightback WI started the Day 4 proceedings with their overnight score of 173/2. Campbell and Hope had earlier lifted WI from 35/2. The duo took WI past 200 the following morning, with Campbell reaching his ton. He was eventually dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. Hope, who also completed his ton, helped avoid an innings defeat. He was joined by Roston Chase before falling to Mohammed Siraj. Kuldeep and Bumrah shone thereafter, removing Tevin Imlach, Chase, Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican, and Anderson Phillip.

Bowling How Indian bowlers fared Indian spinners have been instrumental in this match, with Kuldeep taking a fifer in the first innings and three more after the follow-on. He finished with 3/104 in the second innings. Kuldeep's 8/186 marked his second-best match haul in Test cricket. Meanwhile, Bumrah was the pick of India's bowlers, taking 3/44 in 17.5 overs. While Siraj scalped two wickets, Jadeja and Washington Sundar chipped in with one each.

Numbers Key numbers for the duo According to ESPNcricinfo, this was the second instance of Kuldeep taking eight-plus wickets in a Test. Overall, he has raced to 68 wickets from 15 Tests at an average of 21.69. His tally includes 5 five-wicket hauls. On the other hand, Bumrah has reached 149 wickets from 89 Tests at an average of 23.55. The right-arm seamer averages 26.70 in home Tests.

Partnership Campbell, Hope keep WI afloat Campbell and Hope forged a 177-run partnership, saving WI from an innings defeat. Campbell slammed his maiden Test ton, making 115 off 199 balls (12 fours, 3 sixes). Playing his 25th Test, he has raced to 1,137 runs. Hope made 103 before being knocked over by Siraj. He smoked 12 fours and 2 sixes during his 214-ball stay. As per Cricbuzz, Hope became the first WI player to feature in 50-plus Test innings between two tons.