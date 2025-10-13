Delhi Test: Bumrah, Kuldeep shine as West Indies score 390

In a remarkable display of resilience, West Indies fought back after being asked to follow on in the 2nd Test against India at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Centuries from John Campbell and Shai Hope, as well as a 79-run stand between Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales, propelled WI to 390. While India were set a 121-run target, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets each.

Resilience Kuldeep, Bumrah help India bounce back Following on, Campbell and Hope stitched a century partnership, helping WI recover in the second innings. The 177-run stand was finally ended by Ravindra Jadeja, who dismissed Campbell on Day 4. Although Hope took WI past 270, Mohammed Siraj knocked him over. Kuldeep and Bumrah came into play thereafter, removing Tevin Imlach, Roston Chase, Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican, and Anderson Phillip. Seales and Greaves annoyed India with a 79-run partnership, but Bumrah wrapped up the innings with the latter's dismissal.

Bowling brilliance Kuldeep, Bumrah take three wickets each Indian spinners have been instrumental in this match, with Kuldeep Yadav taking a fifer in the first innings and three more after the follow-on. He finished with 3/104 in the second innings. Kuldeep's 8/186 marked his second-best match haul in Test cricket. Meanwhile, Bumrah was the pick of India's bowlers, taking 3/44 in 17.5 overs. While Siraj scalped two wickets, Jadeja and Washington Sundar chipped in with one each.