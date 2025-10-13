Mohammed Siraj becomes leading wicket-taker in 2025 (Tests): Stats

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has become the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket in 2025, surpassing Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani. Siraj achieved this milestone on Day 4 of the 2nd Test against West Indies at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. He dismissed centurion Shai Hope, who formed an innings-defining 177-run stand with John Campbell. This took his tally of Test wickets to 37 this year.

Yearly record Siraj tops the list of most Test wickets Siraj has featured in eight Tests for India this year so far. He has been the linchpin of India's pace attack along with Jasprit Bumrah. With Bumrah missing a few games to manage his workload, Siraj has stepped up with his endurance. Across 15 innings, he has taken 37-plus wickets at an average of under 27. This includes five Tests against England where he dismissed 23 batters. Siraj was the Player of the Series in England.

Information Siraj surpasses Zimbabwe's Muzarabani In Delhi, Siraj surpassed Muzarabani, who currently has 36 wickets from nine matches this year. England's Josh Tongue (19 wickets in three matches) and Ben Stokes (17 wickets in four matches) follow Muzarabani on this list.

Career A look at his Test career Siraj was India's standout performer on their 2025 England tour. He took the series-leveling wicket in the fifth and final Test at The Oval. In 43 Tests, he has taken 130-plus wickets at an average of under 30. His tally includes 8 four-wicket hauls and 5 fifers. The right-arm seamer recently starred in India's win over West Indies in the 1st Test at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. He took 4/40 and 3/31 as India won by an innings.