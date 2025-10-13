3rd ODI: Dominant Afghanistan eye historic series whitewash over Bangladesh

Afghanistan and Bangladesh are set to lock horns in the 3rd and final ODI at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan ruled the roost in the first two games, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. They bowled Bangladesh out for just 109 runs while defending 190. While Bangladesh have nothing more to lose, Afghanistan eye their maiden series whitewash in ODI cricket.

Match preview Pitch report and conditions The Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitches have been generally slow, making it difficult for batters to hit boundaries consistently. While pacers garner some movement initially, spinners are in action throughout the match. As has been the case, another hot day awaits the two sides in Abu Dhabi. There are no signs of rain in the match.

Teams Bowlers bolster Afghanistan; Bangladesh continue to struggle Afghanistan's bowlers have been instrumental in their success so far. Azmatullah Omarzai has taken six wickets so far, while Rashid Khan scripted history with a fifer in the 2nd ODI. However, despite their bowling success, Afghanistan's batting unit has struggled through the middle overs. On the other hand, Bangladesh have been struggling to find consistent contributors in their batting line-up. Their top order misfired in the 2nd ODI, leading to a disappointing defeat.

Afghanistan XI Rahmat Shah to miss 3rd ODI As reported earlier, Rahmat Shah will miss the final ODI with injury. Therefore, Darwish Rasooli could replace him in the middle order. Afghanistan (Probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, and Bashir Ahmad.

Information What can be Bangladesh's XI? Bangladesh (Probable XI): Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Nurul Hasan (wicket-keeper), Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Tanvir Islam, and Mustafizur Rahman.