How KL Rahul has fared against SL in Tests: Stats
What's the story
After the white-ball leg, India are set to play a two-match Test series against hosts Sri Lanka, starting August 15. While Shubman Gill returns to lead, vice-captain KL Rahul is one of the few active players with some experience of the Sri Lankan conditions. Rahul, who starred in India's 3-0 Test series win in the nation in 2017, is set for another spin challenge.
Journey
A look at his journey
Rahul made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in the 2015 series, also Virat Kohli's first as captain.
After two single-figure scores in Galle, Rahul scored a century in Colombo, which laid the foundation for India's 278-run win.
Rahul then starred in India's 3-0 rout over hosts Sri Lanka in the 2017 series. He recorded two 50-plus scores.
Numbers
Numbers against SL
Rahul has played seven Tests against Sri Lanka between 2015 and 2017.
In 11 innings, the Indian batter has scored 354 runs at an average of 32.18. This includes a ton and three half-centuries.
In the island nation, Rahul has scored 268 runs from five Tests at an average of 33.5. Three of his 50-plus scores came in Sri Lanka.
Career
His stellar career
Rahul made his Test debut in the 2014 Boxing Day Test against Australia at MCG. He had a start-stop Test career in his first few years.
However, Rahul is now the nucleus of India's batting line-up, especially overseas. His pivotal starts continue to bolster India.
Rahul currently has 4153 runs from 69 Tests at 36.42, including 12 tons and 20 half-centuries.