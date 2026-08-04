How KL Rahul has fared against SL in Tests: Stats

Rahul made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in the 2015 series, also Virat Kohli's first as captain.

After two single-figure scores in Galle, Rahul scored a century in Colombo, which laid the foundation for India's 278-run win.

Rahul then starred in India's 3-0 rout over hosts Sri Lanka in the 2017 series. He recorded two 50-plus scores.