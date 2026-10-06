Prasidh Krishna likely to miss NZ ODIs: Here's why
What's the story
Indian fast bowler Prasidh Krishna is expected to be out of action for at least three weeks, as per Times of India. His participation in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting November 4, remains uncertain. The pacer suffered a left hamstring injury during the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati and missed the third match of the series in New Chandigarh.
Match absences
Prasidh's absence from the ongoing series
In the Guwahati ODI, Prasidh bowled just five overs before leaving the field in the 31st over of West Indies's innings.
He had taken one wicket in that match and has three wickets from two ODIs played in this series.
The 30-year-old is also doubtful for the opening round of Ranji Trophy, starting October 11, where Karnataka will face Andhra Pradesh in Vijayawada.
Krishna, who has emerged as a regular in India's ODI set-up, owns 53 scalps in the format at 27.09.
Recovery process
Recovery timeline for Prasidh
Prasidh has checked into BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.
He is expected to regain full fitness in around three weeks and may start bowling at full intensity a week later.
This recovery timeline could make his availability for the New Zealand series uncertain.
Even if he resumes bowling by then, there's no guarantee that he will be ready to play from the start of the series.
Squad challenges
Gill on Prasidh's injury
India captain Shubman Gill had admitted after the defeat in New Chandigarh that injuries and scheduling issues have been frustrating.
He said, "I would say it's been unfortunate, you know, with the injuries and with the scheduling with the other matches being around."
Prasidh's fitness is a major concern for India as he is likely to play a crucial role in their plans for the New Zealand tour and 2027 ODI World Cup.