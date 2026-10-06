Prasidh Krishna likely to miss NZ ODIs: Here's why 

In the Guwahati ODI, Prasidh bowled just five overs before leaving the field in the 31st over of West Indies's innings.

He had taken one wicket in that match and has three wickets from two ODIs played in this series.

The 30-year-old is also doubtful for the opening round of Ranji Trophy, starting October 11, where Karnataka will face Andhra Pradesh in Vijayawada.

Krishna, who has emerged as a regular in India's ODI set-up, owns 53 scalps in the format at 27.09.