Why Prasidh Krishna will miss Chandigarh ODI against West Indies
What's the story
India's star bowler Prasidh Krishna is set to miss the third and final ODI against West Indies in Chandigarh on Saturday. The decision comes after he suffered a hamstring injury during the second ODI match in Guwahati on Wednesday. He bowled only five overs before leaving the field due to his injury. The right-arm seamer conceded 45 runs, taking a wicket. The Windies racked up a mammoth 405/7 in 50 overs.
Match impact
Prasidh's injury in high-scoring 2nd ODI
In the high-scoring second ODI, Prasidh opened the bowling but had to leave after his second spell.
Naman Dhir bowled 6.1 overs in his absence, even though he too had walked off earlier due to a cramp.
After the match, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed that Prasidh was suffering from a hamstring strain and would be monitored closely.
Injury assessment
Prasidh will now fly to Bengaluru
Prasidh will now fly to Bengaluru and report to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence for further treatment.
Since he isn't part of the five-match T20I series after the ODIs, he has some time to recover.
However, his availability for the away series against New Zealand starting October 22 is uncertain due to limited recovery time.
Prasidh has regularly featured for India's ODI side in Jasprit Bumrah's absence. He has taken 53 wickets from 30 games at 27.09 so far.
Team changes
What about Mohammed Siraj?
With Prasidh's injury, Mohammed Siraj could feature in the final ODI in Chandigarh.
His exclusion from the ODI Playing XI, including in the first two games against the Windies, has been widely discussed.
However, it remains to be seen if team management will opt for him or Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was dropped in Guwahati.
The series opener saw Naman Dhir make his debut, while Auqib Nabi was the debutant in the second.