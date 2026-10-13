Kusal Mendis races to his 21st T20I half-century: Key stats

Kusal raced to his 21st half-century in T20I cricket. However, it was his maiden 50-plus score as Sri Lanka's captain.

The Lankan skipper now has 2,791 runs from 112 T20Is at an average of 26.58. This includes a strike rate of 130.78.

This was also his maiden T20I half-century against Pakistan in 11 innings.

Kusal also completed 250 fours in the format.