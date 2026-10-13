Kusal Mendis races to his 21st T20I half-century: Key stats
What's the story
Sri Lanka claimed a consolation victory against Pakistan to conclude the three-match series in Rawalpindi. After losing the first two games, the Lankans thrashed Pakistan by eight wickets. They restricted Pakistan to 168/8 before chasing down the total in 17.1 overs. Kusal Mendis led from the front with an 87-run knock. He was well supported by Kamindu Mendis (40). Here are the key stats.
Knock
Kusal seals SL's chase
Sri Lanka stuttered early in the chase, with Mohammad Imran Randhawa dismissing Lahiru Udara.
However, Kusal and Sineth Jayawardena added 59 runs to steady the ship.
The latter's dismissal didn't impact the chase as Kusal and Kamindu Mendis got them home. The duo stitched an unbeaten 98-run stand.
Kusal finished with an unbeaten 87 off 48 balls (9 fours and 4 sixes).
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Kusal raced to his 21st half-century in T20I cricket. However, it was his maiden 50-plus score as Sri Lanka's captain.
The Lankan skipper now has 2,791 runs from 112 T20Is at an average of 26.58. This includes a strike rate of 130.78.
This was also his maiden T20I half-century against Pakistan in 11 innings.
Kusal also completed 250 fours in the format.
Information
Over 6,400 T20 runs
According to Cricinfo, Kusal now has 6,403 runs from 226 T20s at an average of 31.38. His tally includes 3 tons, 45 half-centuries, and a strike rate of 138.50. He has 1,476 runs in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) alone.