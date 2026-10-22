Kusal Mendis records his 16th duck in ODIs: Key stats

Playing his 161st ODI, Mendis now has 16 ducks for Sri Lanka from 157 innings at an average of 35.95 (100s: 7, 50s: 36).

Out of his 16 ducks, six have come at neutral venues from 34 matches.

He also has six ducks in 55 away ODIs (home of opposition).

Meanwhile, 4 of his ducks have come in 72 home matches.