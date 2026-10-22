Kusal Mendis records his 16th duck in ODIs: Key stats
What's the story
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis suffered an early dismissal against England in an ODI Tri-Series clash at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Chasing a mammoth target of 430 runs, Mendis walked back to the hut for a duck. He didn't face any ball and was run out in the 5th over. Sri Lanka were 24/2 with the dismissal of Mendis. Here's more.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Playing his 161st ODI, Mendis now has 16 ducks for Sri Lanka from 157 innings at an average of 35.95 (100s: 7, 50s: 36).
Out of his 16 ducks, six have come at neutral venues from 34 matches.
He also has six ducks in 55 away ODIs (home of opposition).
Meanwhile, 4 of his ducks have come in 72 home matches.
Information
3rd ODI duck against England
As per Cricinfo, Mendis has recorded his 3rd ODI duck versus England from 17 matches. He averages 39 and owns 624 runs. He has slammed one hundred and 4 fifties versus England.