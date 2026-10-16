Mbappe at Real Madrid: Is the best yet to come?
What's the story
Kylian Mbappe has maintained his aura and form at Real Madrid similar to what he achieved at Paris Saint-Germain. Since joining the Spanish giants in 2024, Mbappe has delivered solid numbers. He is continuing the same in the 2026-27 season. 27-year-old Mbappe is at the peak of his career and Real couldn't have asked for more. We analyze is the best yet to come.
Real
Mbappe is already at his best: Numbers suggest
Since joining Real, Mbappe has blasted 95 goals in 113 appearances across all competitions.
He scored 44 goals in his debut campaign in 2024-25 from 59 games.
In the 2025-26 season, he smashed 42 goals from 44 matches.
Mbappe has already scored nine times in 10 matches this season.
Notably, 63 of his 95 goals have come in La Liga.
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2 successive Pichichi awards for Mbappe
Mbaappe is chasing his 3rd successive Pichichi Trophy. It's an honor given to the highest scorer in La Liga. He scored 31 league goals in 2024-25 and 25 in 2025-26. He has 7 league goals from 8 matches this season.
Verdict
Mbappe is quality, he now needs silverware at Real
Mbappe has won two trophies (UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontintal Cup) with Real.
He has been a Copa del Rey runner-up once besides also being on the losing end twice in Spanish Super Cup final.
Mbappe needs to win the bigger trophies and with Jose Mourinho on board, he is very much likely to come out triumphant.
It's the only thing that matters.
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Mbappe desperate to win the Champions League
Mbappe has 24 UEFA Champions League goals for Real in 27 appearances. Last season, he scored 15 goals from 11 matches. However, it's his dream to win the coveted trophy. Mbappe, who owns 72 UCL goals left PSG, who have now won two successive honors.