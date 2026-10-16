Mbappe at Real Madrid: Is the best yet to come?

Since joining Real, Mbappe has blasted 95 goals in 113 appearances across all competitions.

He scored 44 goals in his debut campaign in 2024-25 from 59 games.

In the 2025-26 season, he smashed 42 goals from 44 matches.

Mbappe has already scored nine times in 10 matches this season.

Notably, 63 of his 95 goals have come in La Liga.