IPL teams losing ₹1,200cr due to BCCI's negligence: Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi , the founding chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) , has accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of not fulfilling its contractual obligations. He claims this negligence is costing IPL teams a whopping ₹1,200 crore in revenue. In an interview with Sportstar, Modi said that if BCCI had adhered to these commitments, the league would have been even more lucrative than it currently is.

League evolution IPL supposed to be independent league Modi explained that the IPL was supposed to be an independent league with full control given to its owners. However, this idea was scrapped as stakeholders deemed it impractical. Modi hence reckons that the BCCI has restricted IPL's success with its dominance. His statement comes even though Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Rajasthan Royals were sold for record amounts recently.

Match format Modi wants double round-robin format back Modi also highlighted that IPL was supposed to be played in a double round-robin format, with each team playing all others twice. This was the case when there were eight teams but has changed since the addition of two more teams in 2022. Now, only 74 matches are played instead of the original plan of 94 matches. "The home and away is where the value is. If you don't have time in your calendar, don't increase the number of teams."

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Revenue impact Teams losing out on revenue Modi stressed that the reduction in matches is a contractual obligation for the fees paid to provide teams home and away games. He said, "(For) every game, the BCCI gets 50%, and the remaining 50% is distributed to teams. So, teams are now losing out on 20 games." He added that if there were 94 matches today on a home-and-away basis at ₹118 crore per game, it would amount to ₹2,400 crore just from media rights.

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