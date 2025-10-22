Lanka Premier League postponed to prioritize T20 World Cup preparations

Infrastructure focus

SLC focuses on venue readiness

SLC, in a statement, said that the decision was taken "after careful consideration of the broader requirement of preparing well in advance for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026." According to the ICC guidelines, all host venues for the tournament should be in "perfect condition" to meet international standards. Hence, SLC has decided to focus on venue readiness instead of hosting the domestic T20 league in 2025.