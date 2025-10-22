Lanka Premier League postponed to prioritize T20 World Cup preparations
What's the story
In a major development, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the postponement of the 2025 Lanka Premier League (LPL) edition. The decision was made to prioritize the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which Sri Lanka will co-host with India in February-March. LPL, SL's premier T20 tournament, was scheduled between late November and December this year. Here are further details.
Infrastructure focus
SLC focuses on venue readiness
SLC, in a statement, said that the decision was taken "after careful consideration of the broader requirement of preparing well in advance for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026." According to the ICC guidelines, all host venues for the tournament should be in "perfect condition" to meet international standards. Hence, SLC has decided to focus on venue readiness instead of hosting the domestic T20 league in 2025.
Upgrade strategy
SLC's plans for venue upgrades
The SLC has laid out a detailed plan for upgrading its key venues, with an emphasis on "spectator comfort, player and media facilities, and broadcasting standards." The renovation work is already underway at three major international venues, including the iconic R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS) in Colombo. The RPICS's upgrades remain halted as it is hosting matches of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup.