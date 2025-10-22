Rawalpindi Test: Lower order bolsters SA; Pakistan claim 23-run lead  

Barring the opening hour, South Africa dominated Pakistan on Day 3 of the 2nd Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The Proteas banked on 50-plus stands for the ninth and 10th wickets. Half-centuries from Senuran Muthusamy and Kagiso Rabada powered them to 404. Meanwhile, Pakistan were down to 94/4 by stumps. They lead by 23 runs in the second innings. The hosts earlier scored 333.

Day 3 SA start by losing Verreynne, Stubbs South Africa started the Day 3 proceedings from their overnight score of 185/4. Asif Afridi gave Pakistan an early breakthrough in the form of Kyle Verreynne (10). However, Stubbs held his end and took the visitors past 200. In the 74th over, Asif finally trapped Stubbs in front. He departed for a patient 76 off 205 balls (6 fours and 1 six).

Stats Maiden Test fifty against Pakistan According to ESPNcricinfo, Stubbs raced to his maiden half-century against Pakistan in Test cricket. Overall, this was his second Test fifty. Stubbs also has two hundreds in the format across 12 Tests (21 innings). He now has 596 Test runs at an average of 29.80 with the best score of 122. The Proteas batter is closing in on 1,800 runs in First-Class cricket.

Partnerships Key partnerships for SA In a dramatic turn of events, lower order gave SA a 71-run lead after they lost four wickets for just 50 runs. They were down to 235/8 from their overnight score of 185/4. Muthusamy and Rabada, both of whom recorded their career-best scores, led the Proteas to 404. Muthusamy added a 71-run stand with Keshav Maharaj (30) and a whopping 98-run partnership with Rabada.

Scores Career-best scores for Muthusamy, Rabada As mentioned, both Muthusamy and Rabada recorded their career-best scores in Test cricket. The former, who took 11 wickets in the series opener, slammed his second Test half-century. He now has 279 Test runs at an average of 46.50. Meanwhile, Rabada raced to his maiden half-century in Test cricket. His previous-best score in the format was 47. He went past 1,100 runs in Tests.

Information Notable partnerships for SA According to ESPNcricinfo, this was only the second instance of South Africa recording 50-plus stands for both ninth and 10th wickets in a Test. It last happened in the 1998 Adelaide Test against Australia.

Spell Afridi's spell shifts Test momentum Earlier, spinner Asif Afridi became the oldest bowler to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut. On the third morning, Asif removed Kyle Verreynne and Simon Harmer to record his fifer. His sixth wicket came in the form of Rabada. He was the pick of Pakistan's bowlers, having bowled 34.3 overs and taken six wickets for 79 runs with six maidens.