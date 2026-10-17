Hong Kong Sixes: Krunal Pandya replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar as captain
What's the story
All-rounder Krunal Pandya has been named the new captain of India's squad for the 2026 Hong Kong Sixes tournament. He takes over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been called up to the national team for India's upcoming New Zealand tour starting October 22. Gujarat Titans pacer Kulwant Khejroliya will replace Bhuvneshwar in the squad for this tournament, which will be held from October 30 to November 1.
Squad composition
Krunal to lead a team of seasoned IPL players
Krunal will lead a team that includes Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan and Kulwant Khejroliya.
The squad is a mix of seasoned IPL players, aggressive batsmen and all-rounders.
This combination adds depth and strength to the fast-paced six-a-side format of the tournament.
Career milestone
Bhuvneshwar's national team return after four years
As mentioned, Bhuvneshwar was recalled by the Indian side hours after being named as skipper for the Hong Kong tournament.
The seasoned pacer will be returning to the Indian setup after four years.
His absence at the Hong Kong Sixes will be felt, but Krunal's leadership and the team's collective experience are expected to make a strong impact at this tournament.
Official statement
Anuraag Bhatnagar's take on Bhuvneshwar
Anuraag Bhatnagar, Director of Commercial & Marketing at Cricket Hong Kong, China, commented on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to the national team.
"While we will certainly miss Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, we are delighted to see him earn a call-up to the national team," he said.
"His return to international cricket after four years is a special milestone."
Information
Updated India squad for Hong Kong Sixes 2026
Updated India squad for Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Krunal Pandya (captain), Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, T Natarajan, Kulwant Khejroliya, and Gujarat Titans.