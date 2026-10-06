India's squad for New Zealand T20Is: Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns

Bhuvneshwar's return to the national team comes after two stellar seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with two-time winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 2026 season was especially memorable for him as he bagged 28 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.95.

Interestingly, Bhuvneshwar last played for India during India's New Zealand tour in 2022.

He has already represented India in 87 T20Is, 121 ODIs, and 21 Tests.