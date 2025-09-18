Champions League, Liverpool pip Atletico Madrid 3-2 at Anfield: Stats

In a thrilling UEFA Champions League clash, Liverpool edged out Atletico Madrid 3-2 at Anfield on Matchday 1 in the 2025-26 season. The match witnessed Virgil van Dijk scoring a stunning stoppage-time winner, sealing the game for the Reds. Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah had given Liverpool an early lead before Marco Llorente struck twice to level things up for Atletico. However, it was VVD who ensured Liverpool's victory with his late goal.

Match highlights Liverpool take early lead in 1st half Liverpool started the match on a high note, with Robertson scoring by deflecting Salah's early free-kick into the net. Salah then doubled Liverpool's lead within six minutes, leaving Atletico manager Diego Simeone fuming on the touchline. Despite being two goals down, Atletico Madrid kept their hopes alive when Llorente scored in first-half stoppage time to bring his side back into contention.

Game-turning moments Van Dijk seals the game for Liverpool Llorente scored again in the second half, leveling the match at 2-2 in the 81st minute. However, Liverpool had the last laugh as Van Dijk scored a dramatic winner in stoppage time. He scored in the 92nd minute. The goal capped off an incredible start to the season for Liverpool under manager Arne Slot, who has seen his team score late winners in each of their last five matches.

Managerial fallout Simeone sent off after Van Dijk's late winner The match ended on a sour note for Atletico Madrid as their manager Diego Simeone was sent off by the referee after Van Dijk's late winner. The decision came as a result of Simeone's frustration with the game's outcome, further highlighting Liverpool's dominance in this thrilling Champions League encounter.

Salah Salah races to 248 goals for the Reds Playing his 407th match in all compeitions for Liverpool, Salah has raced to 248 goals. He also recorded his 112th assist. Salah has 260 goals involvement for the Reds. This season, he has three goals from six matches. Salah now owns 48 Champions League goals with 45 of them coming for the Reds. He has equaled Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Andriy Shevchenko in terms of UCL goals.