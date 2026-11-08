Premier League 2026-27, Liverpool down Crystal Palace 3-1: Key stats
What's the story
Pierre Sage's tenure as the head coach of Crystal Palace is under serious threat after the team suffered its fourth consecutive Premier League defeat. The latest loss came at the hands of Liverpool, who capitalized on Palace's missed opportunities to secure a 3-1 victory at Selhurst Park. The result leaves Palace languishing at the bottom of the league table with just seven points from 10 matches under Sage's management.
Match highlights
Liverpool cruise past sorry Palace
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister broke the deadlock with a well-placed header in the 40th minute, following a clever free-kick routine.
Florian Wirtz doubled the lead for the Reds 14 minutes into the second half, with Alexander Isak adding a third later on.
Despite their struggles, Palace managed to score a consolation goal through Eddie Nketiah in stoppage time after Milos Kerkez was penalized.
Coach's dilemma
Palace see several missed opportunities
The defeat against Liverpool comes on the heels of a disappointing 2-0 loss to Tottenham, where Palace played with 10 men for nearly 80 minutes after Jean-Philippe Mateta was sent off.
Despite their struggles, Palace had several chances to score against Liverpool but failed to capitalize.
This has left Sage questioning why his side couldn't find the net until deep into stoppage time despite Alisson being tested throughout the match.
Coaching uncertainty
Sage's future in doubt
Sage's future as head coach now hangs in the balance, with fans wondering if he will still be at the helm when Palace face Coventry City on November 21.
The team's failure to score until stoppage time against Liverpool has further intensified speculation about Sage's position.
Despite a muted atmosphere at Selhurst Park, there were moments of hope for Palace when Yeremy Pino's close-range effort hit the crossbar and Jorgen Strand Larsen was denied by an offside call.
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A look at the match stats
From 19 attempts, Palace had 7 shots on target. Liverpool managed 8 shots on target from 30 attempts. In terms of touches in the opposition box, the Reds edged past the Eagles (37-33). Palace had 53/2% ball possession.
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Liverpool are 4th in the Premier League standings
With this 3-1 win, Liverpool are placed 4th in the 2026-27 Premier League standings. From 10 matches, the Reds collected their 5th win (D3 L2) and own 18 points. Palace are placed 20th with 7 points from 10 games. Palace's goal difference is -14. It was their 7th defeat this season.
Numbers
Key numbers for the Liverpool goal-scorers
Former Brighton midfielder Mac Allister scored his 29th Premier League goal in what was his 219th appearance.
Wirtz scored his side's 2nd goal and also assisted Isak for the 3rd.
In 10 Premier League matches this season, Wirtz has one goal and three assists. Overall, he has raced to six goals and six assists from 43 Premier League games.
Former Newcastle United striker Isak now owns 64 Premier League goals from 109 appearances. In the ongoing season, he has scored seven goals from 9 league matches.
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Szoboszlai and Barcola shine for Liverpool
Szoboszlai assisted Mac Allister for Liverpool's opener. Making his 113th Premier League appearance, he now has 16 assists. Barcola now has three Premier League assists in his debut campaign from 8 appearances.
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Away joy for the Reds
As per Opta, Liverpool have earned more points away from home in the Premier League this season than any other side (13). It's Liverpool' joint-most tally ever from their first five away matches of a league campaign. Liverpool have also won four successive away games.