Embarrassed Luka Modric reacts to Croatia's 7-0 loss against England

The AC Milan midfielder, who recently extended his international career under returning manager Slaven Bilic, was visibly disappointed with the team's performance.

"You can't play football like that... we looked like we had four or five players less," he said.

Modric also highlighted the lack of duels, fouls, aggressiveness and togetherness in their game.

"It is difficult to find an explanation for such a performance without duels, fouls, aggressiveness, togetherness. "I've been here for 20 years, but for the first time I feel ashamed after a game."