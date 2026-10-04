Embarrassed Luka Modric reacts to Croatia's 7-0 loss against England
What's the story
Croatia's captain Luka Modric has expressed his embarrassment over the team's poor performance in a recent UEFA Nations League match. The team suffered a humiliating 7-0 defeat at home against England on Saturday. It was the first time in his 20-year international career that Modric felt such intense shame, calling it a "catastrophic night." Here's what the former Real Madrid ace said.
Reaction
'Ashamed' Modric says one cannot play football like that
The AC Milan midfielder, who recently extended his international career under returning manager Slaven Bilic, was visibly disappointed with the team's performance.
"You can't play football like that... we looked like we had four or five players less," he said.
Modric also highlighted the lack of duels, fouls, aggressiveness and togetherness in their game.
"It is difficult to find an explanation for such a performance without duels, fouls, aggressiveness, togetherness. "I've been here for 20 years, but for the first time I feel ashamed after a game."
Perspective
Modric calls for unity in Croatia's team
Modric, who played a key role in Croatia's second and third-place finishes at the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups, is now looking ahead.
"We have to show our true colors, that there is defiance and pride in us," he said.
The veteran player emphasized the need for desire, willingness and togetherness to not be lost overnight.
Information
England overcome Croatia
England's national football team put on an impressive display to defeat Croatia 7-0 in their UEFA Nations League 2026-27 match at Rijeka. Captain Harry Kane and forward Bukayo Saka each scored two goals, while Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon, and Morgan Rogers also found the back of the net. Bellingham starred with three assists in the contest.