UEFA Nations League, record-breaking England demolish Croatia 7-0: Key stats
What's the story
England's national football team put on an impressive display to defeat Croatia 7-0 in their UEFA Nations League 2026-27 match at Rijeka. The win is one of England's best away results and England's biggest away win ever. Captain Harry Kane and forward Bukayo Saka each scored two goals, while Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon, and Morgan Rogers also found the back of the net.
Match highlights
Kane and Bellingham score in 1st half
Kane opened the scoring with a powerful shot into the roof of the net after being fed by Bellingham.
Gordon then assisted Bellingham for England's second goal, showcasing their strategic teamwork.
Despite some initial concerns over Jarell Quansah's selection over Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Bayer Leverkusen man delivered a quality cross that Gordon headed in for England's third goal.
Second half
Saka, Kane, and Rogers shine in 2nd half
In the second half, Croatia attempted to be more aggressive but were met with a sensational team goal from England.
Kane scored his second after latching onto Elliot Anderson's cross.
Saka capitalized on a defensive error to score England's sixth goal.
Rogers capped off the incredible win late on, bringing the final score to an astounding 7-0 in favor of the Three Lions.
Records
Records made by England with 7-0 win over Croatia
As per Opta, England have recorded their biggest margin of victory against a nation ranked in the top 50 of the FIFA World Rankings (since 1992).
Bellingham scored a goal and made three assists. He is now the first midfielder to record four goal involvements in a match for England since David Platt scored four against San Marino in February 1993.
England are now the first team to score five goals in an away game against Croatia.
Information
Harry Kane races to 89 goals for England
In 124 matches for England, Kane has amassed 89 goals. For the third time in his international career, Kane has scored 10-plus goals in a calendar year. He scored 12 goals in 2019, 16 in 2021 and now 11 in 2026.
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Kane's game by numbers vs Croatia
As per Squawka, Kane has 44 touches in the match versus Croatia, including 5 touches in the opposition box. From his 3 shots, 2 of them were on target. He bagged 2 goals and made 1 assist. He created 1 big chance.