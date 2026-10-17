Mahela Jayawardene steps down as MI head coach: Details here
What's the story
The Mumbai Indians (MI) have announced that Mahela Jayawardene will step down from his role as the team's head coach ahead of IPL 2027. The decision marks the end of a decade-long association with MI, during which Jayawardene led the team to three title victories in 2017, 2019, and 2020. He was first appointed as head coach before IPL 2017 and continued in that role until the end of the 2022 season.
Career progression
Jayawardene's roles during his tenure
After his initial stint as head coach, Jayawardene was promoted to Global Head of Performance as MI expanded into overseas leagues such as SA20, ILT20, and MLC.
He returned to the head coach role ahead of IPL 2025 after a disappointing 2024 season.
Under his guidance, MI reached Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025 but had a lackluster 2026 season, finishing second from bottom.
Departure remarks
MI owner Nita Ambani thanks Mahela
MI owner Nita Ambani thanked Jayawardene for his "immense contribution and unwavering commitment over the years."
She said, "Mahela has made a significant contribution to Mumbai Indians over the years. His calm leadership, integrity and deep love for the game have meant so much to us."
Jayawardene described his time with MI as a "very special part of my journey," adding that he leaves with pride in their achievements together.
Future plans
What next for MI?
With Jayawardene's departure, MI will have to find a new head coach before the mid-November retention deadline for IPL 2027.
The franchise is also rumored to be considering Rohit Sharma's return as captain.
Jayawardene's exit marks another chapter in his long association with MI and leaves the team with an important decision as they gear up for the next IPL season.