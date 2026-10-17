Mahela Jayawardene steps down as MI head coach: Details here

After his initial stint as head coach, Jayawardene was promoted to Global Head of Performance as MI expanded into overseas leagues such as SA20, ILT20, and MLC.

He returned to the head coach role ahead of IPL 2025 after a disappointing 2024 season.

Under his guidance, MI reached Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025 but had a lackluster 2026 season, finishing second from bottom.