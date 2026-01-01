Manchester United knocked out of FA Cup by Brighton: Stats

Manchester United 's troubles deepened as they were knocked out of the FA Cup after a 2-1 defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford. The loss came despite a late goal from Benjamin Sesko and was further compounded by the sending off of United teenager Shea Lacey in the dying minutes. This marks another disappointing chapter in what has been a tumultuous season for the Red Devils.

Match highlights Brighton's early dominance and Welbeck's strike Brighton took the lead in the first half through Brajan Gruda. Former United striker Danny Welbeck doubled their advantage after the break, capitalizing on United's defensive errors. Despite a late goal from Sesko, United couldn't avoid a third-round exit. The defeat further highlighted their struggles this season as they continue to search for an interim manager until the end of the season.

Future prospects United's poor form and upcoming challenges United are currently seventh in the Premier League and haven't won a game in four attempts. Their dismal run includes just one win in their last seven matches. The situation isn't likely to improve soon with tough fixtures against Manchester City at Old Trafford and Premier League leaders Arsenal coming up at the Emirates.

Stats Massive records made as Man United lose As per Opta, Lacey (18y 272d) is the first teenager to be sent off for Manchester United in all competitions since Luke Shaw against West Ham United in February 2015. After a humiliating League Cup defeat to fourth-tier Grimsby in August, United have now exited both domestic cups at the first hurdle for the first time since 1981-82. Welbeck has scored eight goals against Manchester United in all competitions, his joint-most against an opponent in his club career (also 8 vs West Ham).