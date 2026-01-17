Premier League, Manchester United down rivals Manchester City 2-0: Stats

Manchester United ran 2-0 winners over Manchester City at Old Trafford in Matchweek 22 of the Premier League 2025-26 season on Saturday. After a goalless first half, goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu helped the Red Devils start their journey under interim boss Michael Carrick on a winning note. The win sees Man United move to the top four for the time being.

Do you know? Man United had three goals ruled out for offside Hosts Man United saw three goals ruled out for offside through Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount. The last one was late on in the contest as VAR deemed Cunha being offside before he set up Mount.

Points table A look at the points table After 22 matches his season, Pep Guardiola's Man City remain 2nd and are six points behind leaders Arsenal, who can take a nine-point lead later tonight. This was Man City's 5th defeat of the season. They are now winless in four matches (D3 L1). Man United claimed their ninth win of the season (35 points). They are unbeaten in 5 league games (W2 D3).

Match stats Man United owned an xG of 2.03: Match stats The hosts owned 31.9% ball possession, but their xG was 2.03. Guardiola's side had an xG of 0.45. From 11 attempts, Carrick's men had 7 shots on target. Man City had one shot on target from 7 attempts. Notably, Man United hit the woodwork twice and created 5 big chances. Man City had 35 touches in the opposition box compared to the hosts' 21.

Trio Fernandes gets to 60 Premier League assists; Mbeumo shines Fernandes made an assist for Mbuemo for the home team's opener in the 65th minute. Making his 214th Premier League appearance, Fernandes now owns 60 assists (G67). This season, Fernandes has nine assists (G5) from 19 Premier League appearances. Former Brentford man Mbeumo now owns 49 Premier League goals from 153 matches. This season, Mbeumo owns 7 goals from 17 Premier League matches (A1).

Do you know? Dorgu now involved in 5 Premier League goals this season Dorgu, who scored the 2nd goal in the 76th minute, scored just his 2nd goal in the Premier League from 33 appearances. All of his two goals have come this season. He also owns three assists, being involved in 5 PL goals this season.

Squawka stats Key feats attained by Fernandes Fernandes became the first player to create 6+ chances and provide an assist in a Premier League game against Guardiola's Man City. Meanwhile, the club captain also became just the second player to create 5+ chances from open-play against them after Mbeumo in January 2025 for Brentford.

Information Mainoo puts in a shift As per Squawka, Man United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo made 50 touches against Man City. He went on to complete 31/34 passes and also completed 10 final 1/3 entries. He won 6 duels and made 2 tackles. He had one shot on target.

Start Maguire hits the bar; Dalot lucky to escape red card In the 3rd minute, Harry Maguire rattled the bar with a point-blank header after a perfect delivery to the back post. From very close-range the veteran defender failed to keep his header down. Thereafter, Diogo Dalot's high challenge on Jeremy Doku saw him evade a red card. Referee Anthony Taylor and fourth official Craig Pawson stuck with a yellow card for the right-back.

The referee’s call of yellow card to Dalot for a reckless challenge was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the contact deemed to be glancing and not with excessive force. — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) January 17, 2026

Information Goalless at first half Man City had a nervous start but ended up working their way back into the game. Max Alleyne saw his header well saved by Semme Lammens at a corner. However, it was the home team who was better and had two goals ruled out.

2nd half 2nd half: Man United seal the deal In the 57th minute, Dorgu and Casemiro saw Dianluigi Donnarumma make two big saves. Six minutes later, Mbeumo was denied by the former PSG goalie. The hosts then went ahead after a devastating counter with Fernandes setting up Mbeumo. Substitute Matheus Cunha then helped Man United go 2-0 up with Dorgu scoring from his low cross. Mount then had a goal ruled out.

Do you know? Cunha makes his presence felt Making his 19th Premier League appearance for Man United since joining them this summer, Cunha now has 2 assists and 4 goals. Overall, the former Wolves man has made 15 assists (G33) from 101 appearances.