Premier League, Manchester City win nine-goal thriller against Fulham: Stats

Erling Haaland entered Premier League history books by becoming the fastest to 100 goals in the competition's history (by matches). The star forward also involved in two assists as his side overcame Fulham at Craven Cottage on Matchday 14 of the Premier League 2025-26 season. Pep Guardiola's side defeated Fulham 5-4 in a thrilling contest. Despite their fightback, Marco Silva's men fell short.

Information A look at the points table Man City claimed their 9th win of the season from 14 Premier League matches (D1 L4). They have raced to 28 points and are two behind Arsenal, who play Brentford tomorrow. On the other hand, Fulham are 15th and suffered their 7th defeat this season.

1st half Man City lead Fulham 3-1 at half-time Jeremy Doku assisted Haaland's landmark 100th goal in the 17th minute of the contest. 20 minutes later, Haaland became provider, assisting midfielder Tijani Reijnders for the 2nd. 7 minutes later, the in-form Phil Foden scored his side's third goal. Former Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe pulled a goal back for Fulham in the 2nd additional minute of 1st half. Harry Wilson provided the assist.

2nd half A rain of goals in the 2nd half In the 2nd half, Haaland assisted Foden for City's 4th goal of the night before a Sander Berge own goal made it 5-1. Fulham responded in the 57th minute through Alex Iwobi with Wilson providing a lay-off. Haaland was then denied by the post before Samuel Chukwueze scored Fulham's third goal after Castagne's cross was cut out by Bernardo Silva. Chukwueze then scored another.

Haaland Fastest to 100 Premier League goals Haaland overcame Alan Shearer's long-standing record to 100 Premier League goals by a whopping 19 matches. Haaland, who got to the landmark in just 111 matches, surpassed Shearer, who took 124 games. Fastest players to 100 goals: Erling Haaland - 111 games Alan Shearer - 124 games Harry Kane - 141 games Sergio Aguero - 147 games

Do you know? 2nd Manchester City player to hit 100 Premier League goals Haaland also became the 2nd Manchester City player to hit 100 Premier League goals. Aguero was the first player to hit 100 goals for the Citizens. Aguero ended his Premier League career with a whopping 184 goals from 275 matches.

Stats Haaland races to 144 goals for Man City After 111 Premier League matches, Haaland owns 100 goals and 19 assists. He made two assists in this match. In the 2025-26 Premier League campaign, Haaland owns 16 goals and three assists. Overall, Haaland has got to 20 goals in all competitions this season from 19 matches. In total, he has got to 144 goals from 165 matches for the club.

Do you know? 16th straight Premier League win for Man City against Fulham As per Opta, this was Man City's 16th successive Premier League win against Fulham. This run started in February 2012 under Roberto Mancini.

Foden Foden gets to 66 Premier League goals Foden's brace saw him get to 66 goals in the Premier League from 206 appearances. He also owns 29 assists. In 12 Premier League appearances this season, Foden owns five goals (A1). Overall, the Englishman has scored 108 goals for the club in 337 appearances, including eight this season from 18 matches. Foden recorded his 2nd successive brace, helping City beat Leeds on Saturday.

Information Here are the match stats Fulham owned 57% ball possession. The visitors had an xG of 2.21 with Fulham's xG reading 0.90. Fulham had six shots on target from 12 attempts. City had 4 of them from 11 attempts. City hit the post twice and created three big chances.

Fulham Fulham enter this elite list As per Opta, Fulham are the 4th side in Premier League history to score four goals in a home match and lose. Teams to score four goals in a home Premier League match and lose: 1994 Norwich 4-5 Southampton 2004 Tottenham 4-5 Arsenal 2016 Norwich 4-5 Liverpool 2025 Fulham 4-5 Manchester City