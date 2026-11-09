Premier League, 18th-placed Manchester United hold Aston Villa 4-4: Stats
What's the story
Manchester United and Aston Villa played out a thrilling 4-4 draw in Matchweek 10 of the Premier League 2026-27 season at Old Trafford on Sunday. The match was full of drama, with United coming from behind twice to salvage a point. Patrick Dorgu scored the equalizer in the dying moments of stoppage time, sending the home crowd into raptures. The result leaves United still searching for their first Premier League win since August and stuck in the relegation zone.
Match highlights
Thrilling 1st half at Old Trafford
Aston Villa started the match on a high note, with Alysson scoring within a minute.
His second shot was parried by the goalkeeper, giving Nicolas Jackson an opportunity to double Villa's lead in the fourth minute.
However, United fought back with Matheus Cunha winning a penalty after Boubacar Kamara fouled him.
Bruno Fernandes converted it, bringing his side back into contention.
Youri Tielemans then equalized for the hosts in the 44th minute to make it 2-2.
Second half
An entertaining 2nd half
Just after the break, Diogo Dalot fouled Alysson, allowing John McGinn to score from the spot.
Soon after, Leny Yoro's own goal attempt was poorly handled by Senne Lammens, allowing Jackson to miss a chance before Leon Goretzka restored Villa's two-goal advantage.
Despite their defensive struggles throughout the season, having conceded more goals than any other side in Europe's top leagues, United managed to pull off an improbable comeback with late goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Dorgu.
Points table
United are placed 18th
The draw was a bittersweet result for United. While it lifted them from 19th to 18th in the standings, they remain in the relegation zone after 10 games.
United have one win in addition to 5 draws and four defeats.
Notably, Michael Carrick's men are above Sunderland on goal difference.
On the other hand, Villa are placed 10th with 13 points from 10 games.
It was their fourth draw of the season (W3 L3).
Information
A look at the match stats
United had 26 attempts with nine shots on target. Villa managed six shots on target from 12 attempts. United's xG was 3.55 compared to their opponent's 2.88. United also had 44 touches in the opposition box with Villa managing 18. Carrick's men had 55.7% ball possession.
Emery
Emery completes 200 Premier League games in charge
This was Aston Villa boss Unai Emery's 200th Premier League game in charge.
He became the fifth Spaniard to reach this milestone after Rafael Benítez, Roberto Martínez, Pep Guardiola, and Mikel Arteta.
As per Opta, with Benítez's (2-0 win) and Arteta's (1-1 draw) arrived in their 200th game which also came against the Red Devils.
Records
A roller-coaster stats ride for Manchester United
This was only the third time United conceded in the first minute at Old Trafford in the Premier League, after March 2014 vs Manchester City and February 2023 vs Leeds United.
Meanwhile, after three minutes and 40 seconds, this was the earliest United were 2-0 down in a Premier League game, as per Opta.
It was also the first time United went 2-0 down in a home Premier League game and come back to level at half-time.
United are the first team to trail by two goals and then level twice in the same Premier League game.
MUFC
Unwanted records for the Red Devils
As per Opta, United are the first top-flight side to win just one of their first 10 games having finished in the top-three the previous season since Arsenal in 1953-54.
Meanwhile, United are now guaranteed to spend at least 15 consecutive days in the Premier League relegation zone. It is their longest run of days in the top-flight drop zone since September/October 1986 (28).
Fernandes
Fernandes races to 75 Premier League goals
Fernandes has now scored 28 penalties in the Premier League.
Notably, the United skipper has raced to 75 Premier League goals from 239 appearances.
Fernandes, who assisted Dorgu for United's fourth goal, has 74 assists in the league.
In the ongoing season, he owns 4 goals and 2 assists from 9 Premier League appearances.
Numbers
Key numbers for Jackson, Zirkzee and McGinn
Villa's Jackson scored a goal and also made an assist.
He now has six goals and one assist from 9 Premier League games this season since joining Villa in the summer.
Former Chelsea player Jackson has raced to 30 Premier League goals and 11 assists from 74 appearances.
Zirkzee netted just his sixth Premier League goal in United colors from 62 matches.
McGinn scored and assisted for Villa against United. From 243 Premier League games, he now owns 24 goals and 31 assists.
In the ongoing season, he owns 2 goals and 4 assists.
Do you know?
Dorgu shines for United
As per Squawka, Dorgu is the first United substitute to score and assist in a Premier League game at Old Trafford since Anthony Martial vs West Ham in 2017. Dorgu now has 5 goals and 6 Premier League assists from 44 appearances.