Premier League, 18th-placed Manchester United hold Aston Villa 4-4: Stats

Aston Villa started the match on a high note, with Alysson scoring within a minute.

His second shot was parried by the goalkeeper, giving Nicolas Jackson an opportunity to double Villa's lead in the fourth minute.

However, United fought back with Matheus Cunha winning a penalty after Boubacar Kamara fouled him.

Bruno Fernandes converted it, bringing his side back into contention.

Youri Tielemans then equalized for the hosts in the 44th minute to make it 2-2.