Mandhana, Harmanpreet stress on importance of WPL in women's cricket 

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana have expressed their ambitions for the future, with a special focus on the upcoming T20 World Cup. The duo, who will lead Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, respectively, in the opening match of WPL 2026, stressed how this tournament can help maintain India's winning momentum.

Future focus Mandhana emphasizes WPL's role in achieving cricketing dominance Mandhana said, "Winning the T20 World Cup would be great." She added that even after winning the ODI World Cup, there are still areas to improve within the team. "We really want to sit back and say, 'yeah we are the best team in the world and world's No. 1 team.' I feel we still have a lot of things to improve on," she added.

Pathway WPL: A bridge to cricketing excellence Mandhana believes the Women's Premier League (WPL) will help bridge the gap in their performance over the years. "Whenever we play for India, we always discuss how we want to be the best team in the world not for one tournament or two tournaments, but the whole year - any cricket we play [we want to] dominate it," she said.

Momentum WPL's role in maintaining momentum post-ODI World Cup win Mandhana also stressed on how WPL can carry the momentum from India's ODI World Cup win. "It's just been one-and-a-half months [since India won the ODI World Cup] and WPL is going to carry it [the momentum]," she said. She emphasized that domestic players getting to play with international ones is a great experience for women's cricket.

Mindset shift Harmanpreet highlights WPL's impact on players' mindset Harmanpreet emphasized how WPL has instilled a "winning mindset" in players. She said, .".. we are not satisfied with just one World Cup." The Indian captain also noted that younger players joining the national side share the same goals as seniors. "It's good to see that not only us, but other players are also coming up and thinking and speaking that we want to be champions all the time," she said.

Preparation WPL prepares players for high-pressure situations Harmanpreet also explained how WPL prepares players for high-pressure situations. "Players are not in their comfort zone now. They are working really hard, they are playing against overseas players, they are playing with overseas players," she said. The Indian captain stressed that this exposure is helping them learn a lot from international cricketers and bridging the gap between domestic and international cricket.