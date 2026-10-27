Newlands Test: SA's Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman script this record
What's the story
Aiden Markram and Marques Ackerman took South Africa off to a terrific start in the third and final Test against Australia at Newlands, Cape Town. The duo batted out the whole first session, taking the Proteas to 158. Nathan Lyon finally broke the stand after lunch. According to Cricbuzz, this marked South Africa's second-highest opening partnership against Australia in Tests.
Knocks
Markram, Ackerman score half-centuries
Markram and Ackerman showed positive intent after Australia elected to field.
While Markram batted with precision, his opening partner was the aggressor. The two kept on scoring boundaries before lunch.
The second session's start saw Lyon dismiss Ackerman for 95 (94). The Proteas opener smashed 12 fours and 2 sixes.
Markram later propelled SA past 200 alongside David Bedingham. Josh Hazlewood dismissed him for 78 (141), including 10 fours and a six.
Partnership
Multiple partnership records
Markram and Ackerman added 158 off 190 balls for the opening wicket.
As per Cricbuzz, this marked South Africa's second-highest opening partnership against Australia, behind Trevor Goddard and Jackie McGlew's 176 in Johannesburg in 1957.
Notably, this was also the second-highest opening partnership against Australia after being asked to bat.
SA also registered their first 150-plus opening stand since 2017.
Numbers
Test numbers of Markram, Ackerman
Markram raced to his 15th half-century in Test cricket. His tally also includes eight tons.
In 53 Tests (96 innings), the Proteas batter has raced to 3,353 runs at an average of 36.09.
Markram averages 58.35 against Australia, having recorded six 50-plus scores, including three tons. He owns 817 runs from just eight games.
Meanwhile, Ackerman, playing his second Test, scored his maiden half-century.