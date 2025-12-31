Mayank Agarwal slams his 19th List A ton, sets record

Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal continues his sublime form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy . Mayank led from the front against Puducherry at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad. The right-handed batter hammered an incredible century, powering Karnataka to 363/4 in 50 overs. He also added a 228-run opening stand with Devdutt Padikkal. Mayank now has three 50-plus scores in his last four List A innings.

Knock Mayank hammers 132 in Ahmedabad Karnataka dominated the proceedings after electing to bat first against Puducherry. They saw a 228-run opening partnership between Mayank and Padikkal, which lasted nearly 38 overs. Jayant Yadav finally dismissed Padikkal (113) to give Puducherry their opening blow. Mayank, who took Karnataka past 250 along with Karun Nair, departed for a 124-ball 132 (15 fours and 2 sixes).

Stats Mayak gets past 3,500 VHT runs According to ESPNcricinfo, Mayank raced past 3,500 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He became only the second batter to do so after Ankit Bawne (4,164). Mayank now has 3,581 runs from 75 VHT matches at an incredible average of 52.66. This was his 12th ton in the tournament. His tally also includes 18 half-centuries.

Information Mayank's fine form in VHT As mentioned, Mayank now has three 50-plus scores in his last four List A matches. The Karnataka captain started his Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign with a 54-run knock against Jharkhand. He then scored a match-winning 58 against Tamil Nadu.