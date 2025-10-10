Andrew McDonald opines on Cummins's availability for 1st Ashes Test? 

Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald has expressed optimism over Pat Cummins 's chances of playing in the first Ashes Test. This comes despite a tight timeline for his return. Cummins hasn't bowled since Australia's West Indies tour in July due to an unhealed stress injury in his back. However, he has shown signs of improvement and is now back to running, albeit still some way from being cleared for play.

Recovery prospects Cummins needs 4 weeks of bowling to be match-ready Ideally, Cummins would need at least four weeks of bowling to be match-ready. With the first Test in Perth just six weeks away, Scott Boland is likely to replace him. The second Test in Brisbane starts almost two weeks later, followed by a similar gap for the third at Adelaide Oval. McDonald said that speaking to Cummins over the last few days has made him "a lot more optimistic" about his chances for Perth.

Injury insights Recovery from such injuries is not linear: McDonald McDonald noted that those who have suffered similar injuries know that recovery is not linear. A few weeks ago, Cummins wasn't sure about his chances but has shown more positivity in recent times. "We've added some variables into his training in the last couple of weeks and had a positive result there," McDonald said, adding that bowling would be the key variable to get him ready for the first Test match.

Risk assessment Risks involved in hurrying Cummins back into action McDonald is confident that Cummins can quickly regain form, as he doesn't need much preparation. However, there are risks involved with hurrying the world's No.4-ranked bowler back into action. "My view on it would be (he needs) four, four-and-a-half weeks (of bowling)," McDonald said. He also cautioned about other risk factors such as skill readiness and soft tissue injuries if Cummins isn't properly prepared for his return to international cricket.