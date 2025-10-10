IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill elects to bat

The second and final Test between India and West Indies will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Led by Shubman Gill, Team India is eyeing a clean sweep after their innings victory in the first Test in Ahmedabad. On the other hand, West Indies are hoping to end their two-decade-long wait for a Test win against India. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Shubman Gill won the toss in this clash and elected to bat first.

Match conditions How will the pitch play? The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch is known for its low bounce, which could favor batters in the initial stages. Spinners are likely to come into play later in the match. The ground, famous for its shorter boundaries and fast outfield, last hosted a Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia in 2023. Meanwhile, the match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network and streamed online on JioHotstar app/website (9:30am IST).

H2H India vs West Indies: Head-to-head record India and West Indies have faced each other in 101 Test matches so far, as per ESPNcricinfo. The Caribbean side has a slight edge with 30 wins to India's 24. There have also been 47 drawn matches between the two teams. However, WI's last Test win against India came two decades ago, in May 2002. At home, India boast 14 wins and as many defeats against WI in 48 Tests (Draws: 20).

Struggles WI struggled in recent games West Indies have struggled in recent matches, losing six of their last seven Tests. This led to head coach Daren Sammy making a stark comparison between the decline of his Test side and "cancer". Meanwhile, India should be high on confidence, having sealed an one-sided innings win in the series opener. They dominated across all departments as the game concluded within three days.

Information No changes in India's XI As expected, there are no changes in the Indian XI and rightly so! WI, however, have made a couple of changes with pacer Anderson Phillip and wicketkeeper-batter Tevin Imlach replacing Brandon King and Johann Layne. Imlach will also don the keeping gloves as Shai Hope plays as a pure batter.

XIs Here are the playing XIs India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase (c), Tevin Imlach (wk), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.