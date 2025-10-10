'Have been doing same mistakes': Harmanpreet after loss versus SA  

India's captain, Harmanpreet Kaur , has expressed her disappointment over the team's batting frailties after a three-wicket defeat to South Africa in the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup match in Vizag on Thursday. The Indian team had a strong start but faltered under South African spin pressure. They went from 55 for no loss to 153 for seven as the middle-order failed to deliver once again.

Match highlights South Africa deserved their win, says Harmanpreet Despite the batting collapse, Richa Ghosh's impressive knock of 94 helped India reach a total of 251. However, South Africa made a strong comeback with Nadine de Klerk's brilliant innings of 84, leading them to victory. After the match, Harmanpreet acknowledged the good performances under pressure from Chloe Tyron and De Klerk and admitted that they deserved their win.

Player appreciation Praise for Richa Ghosh Harmanpreet also praised Richa for her stellar performance and expressed hope that the Indian wicketkeeper would continue her good form. She said, "Richa has been always outstanding for us, she can always turn the game. Very pleased to see her hit those big hits. She can always get us a big total on the board."

Team accountability Top order needs to take responsibility, says Harmanpreet Harmanpreet stressed on the need for her team's top order to take more responsibility and bat longer. She said, "As a top order we need to take the responsibility and bat a bit longer. We kept losing wickets when we were in the middle but a lot of learning for us because in the last three games we've been doing the same mistake again and again."