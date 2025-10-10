Laura Wolvaardt floors India, slams her 36th WODI fifty: Stats
What's the story
Laura Wolvaardt played a neat hand for South Africa in their chase of 252 runs against India in Match 10 of the ICC Women's World Cup. The match in Vizag saw Wolvaardt make a significant impact. Wolvaardt, who opened the innings, saw her side get reduced to 81/5 at one stage. She added 61 runs alongside Chloe Tryon before perishing. Here's more,
Knock
A solid knock and two piviotal stands
Wolvaardt was solid during her stay at the crease. After the Proteas Women were reduced to 18/2, Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp added 39 runs. After Kapp's dismissal, SA-W lost key wickets to be reduced to 81/5. Wolvaardt then added a fifty-plus stand with Tryon to steady the ship. A composed knock was ended by Kranti Gaud in the 36th over.
Stats
10th fifty against India Women
Wolvaardt's knock had 8 fours. She consumed 111 balls. In 18 Women's World Cup games, she owns 846 runs at 52.87. This was her 10th WODI World Cup fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 113 matches, Wolvaardt owns 4,740 runs at 48.36. Meanwhile, she owns 36 WODI fifties, In addition she has hit 9 tons. Against India Women, she has scored 806 runs at 40.30.