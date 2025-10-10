Laura Wolvaardt floors India, slams her 36th WODI fifty: Stats

Knock

A solid knock and two piviotal stands

Wolvaardt was solid during her stay at the crease. After the Proteas Women were reduced to 18/2, Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp added 39 runs. After Kapp's dismissal, SA-W lost key wickets to be reduced to 81/5. Wolvaardt then added a fifty-plus stand with Tryon to steady the ship. A composed knock was ended by Kranti Gaud in the 36th over.