England football team , under the management of Thomas Tuchel , secured a comfortable 3-0 victory against Wales in a friendly match at Wembley on Thursday. The win comes after some criticism of Tuchel's squad selection for this month's internationals. Despite the absence of stars like Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish, England put up an impressive performance against their neighbors.

Match highlights England race to 3-goal lead in 1st half England took just 20 minutes to take a commanding lead against Wales. Morgan Rogers scored from Marc Guehi's cutback, followed by Ollie Watkins tapping in at the back post. Bukayo Saka then curled in a stunning shot to make it 3-0. However, Watkins missed an easy chance and later collided with a post, raising concerns about his fitness ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Latvia.

Defensive prowess Pickford hasn't conceded at Wembley for a year Despite a few late lapses in concentration, England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was on high alert. He saved a shot from David Brooks and made a save from Chris Mepham's header. Pickford hasn't conceded at Wembley for a year, further highlighting his defensive prowess for the Three Lions.

Player spotlight Rogers shines for England Morgan Rogers was the standout player for England, scoring his first international goal and providing an assist. Bukayo Saka also made a return to the starting line-up and scored five years after making his England debut against Wales. Despite a flat second half with several substitutions, England's explosive start ensured a memorable victory at Wembley.