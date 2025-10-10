Nadine de Klerk's 84* helps SA-W beat IND-W: Key stats

In a thrilling ICC Women's World Cup match in Visakhapatnam, South Africa pulled off a stunning three-wicket victory over co-hosts India. The win was largely thanks to Nadine de Klerk's explosive unbeaten 84 off just 54 balls. The Proteas were struggling at 81 for five while chasing India's total of 251 before De Klerk's intervention turned the game around. We present the details and stats.

Match turnaround Wolvaardt, Tryon lay foundation for De Klerk's fireworks De Klerk's innings included five sixes, with the last one sealing the win with seven balls to spare. Captain Laura Wolvaardt also played a key role in South Africa's recovery, scoring a patient 70 off 111 balls. Her partnership with Chloe Tryon (49 off 66) laid the groundwork for De Klerk's late onslaught and eventual victory.

Stats 3rd WODI fifty for the batter Nadine de Klerk's 84 off 54 balls was laced with 8 fours and 5 sixes. She struck at 155.56. In 52 WODIs, de Klerk has raced to 813 runs at 23.91. This was her 3rd WODI fifty. This is the player's maiden World Cup. Across three matches (2 innings), she owns 87 runs with her strike rate being 133-plus.