Algeria qualify for 2026 World Cup qualifiers: Details here
What's the story
Algeria have become the fourth African nation to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The team secured its spot after a convincing 3-0 victory over Somalia, with Riyad Mahrez playing a pivotal role in the win. The match was held in Oran, Algeria, as Somalia does not have an international-standard stadium. Here are the details.
Match highlights
Mahrez shines in Algeria's victory
Mahrez, who captained the team, assisted Mohamed Amoura's early volley and scored a half-volley himself in the 19th minute. He then set up Amoura again just 12 minutes into the second half. Algeria secured top spot in Group G with one game to spare and will return to World Cup for the first time since 2014.
Venue change
Uganda nearly secure 2nd place in Group G
The match, which was supposed to be a home game for Somalia, was played in Oran as the Ocean Stars don't have an international-standard stadium. Uganda nearly secured second place in Group G after beating Botswana 1-0. They are three points ahead of Mozambique and have a 10-goal advantage over them on goal difference.
Group H update
Liberia keep hopes alive for 2nd-placed finish in Group H
Liberia kept their hopes alive for a second-placed finish in Group H with a 3-1 home win over Namibia. However, Malawi's game against Equatorial Guinea was called off due to "unforeseen travel complications." Equatorial Guinea's football federation announced the suspension of coach Juan Micha after he and senior players refused to travel to Malawi.