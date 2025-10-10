Algeria qualify for 2026 World Cup qualifiers: Details here

Algeria have become the fourth African nation to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup . The team secured its spot after a convincing 3-0 victory over Somalia, with Riyad Mahrez playing a pivotal role in the win. The match was held in Oran, Algeria, as Somalia does not have an international-standard stadium. Here are the details.

Match highlights Mahrez shines in Algeria's victory Mahrez, who captained the team, assisted Mohamed Amoura's early volley and scored a half-volley himself in the 19th minute. He then set up Amoura again just 12 minutes into the second half. Algeria secured top spot in Group G with one game to spare and will return to World Cup for the first time since 2014.

Venue change Uganda nearly secure 2nd place in Group G The match, which was supposed to be a home game for Somalia, was played in Oran as the Ocean Stars don't have an international-standard stadium. Uganda nearly secured second place in Group G after beating Botswana 1-0. They are three points ahead of Mozambique and have a 10-goal advantage over them on goal difference.