Women's World Cup: Can Bangladesh break the deadlock against NZ?

Bangladesh will be looking for their maiden ODI victory against New Zealand in the ongoing Women's World Cup . The match is scheduled to take place in Guwahati on Friday. Bangladesh's bowling attack, led by Marufa Akter and a spin-heavy line-up, will be key to their strategy against a struggling New Zealand side.

Team dynamics Bangladesh on a high; New Zealand struggling New Zealand has struggled with their batting, despite Sophie Devine's significant contributions. The team lost to Australia and South Africa in the World Cup, and also lost warm-up games against India and India A. Meanwhile, Bangladesh has been on a high after stunning Pakistan and pushing England hard. Their bowlers have done well with Marufa Akter consistently striking with the new ball while spinners keep things tight through middle overs.

Match preview A look at the head-to-head record Bangladesh have never beaten New Zealand in ODIs, losing both their completed games by a huge margin in 2022. However, with spin expected to play a big role in Guwahati on Friday, Bangladesh will be keen to use the conditions to their advantage. This is unlike New Zealand who haven't played an ODI at this venue before.

Player spotlight Key players to watch out for Fahima Khatun was nearly unplayable against England, returning remarkable figures of 3/16 in her four overs. She will be a key player for Bangladesh against New Zealand. On the other hand, Suzie Bates from New Zealand will be looking to bounce back after two consecutive ducks. Her performance could prove crucial for New Zealand's batting order in this match.

Team updates Here we look at the team news New Zealand assistant coach Craig McMillan had said that right-arm quick Rosemary Mair was "close to fitness" before their last match against South Africa. If she's fit, New Zealand may bring her in for Jess Kerr. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are unlikely to change their combination unless there's a last-minute injury or illness.