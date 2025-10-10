Women's World Cup, South Africa beat India: Decoding key stats

Despite, India posting a competitive total of 251 runs in their ICC Women's World Cup match against South Africa, thanks to an outstanding innings from Richa Ghosh , South Africa claimed a 3-wicket win. Richa scored a blistering 94 off just 77 balls, hitting 11 fours and four sixes. She shared an impressive eighth-wicket partnership of 88 runs with Sneh Rana, who contributed with a valuable knock of her own. However, an unbeaten 84 from Nadine de Klerk helped the Proteas win.

Match highlights Ghosh's explosive knock bolsters India's innings India's innings was a mix of caution and aggression. They scored 55 runs in the first 10 overs and added another 98 runs in the last 10 overs, with a middle phase that yielded just 98 runs. South Africa's left-arm spinners Nonkululekho Mlaba and Chloe Tryon troubled India's top-order. However, Ghosh's counterattack turned the tide in favor of India. Despite the early breakthroughs by South African spinners, India managed to recover well from their initial struggles. The middle order, led by Ghosh and Rana, put up a strong resistance against the opposition bowlers.

Record feat Highest score by No. 8 batter in women's ODIs As per ESPNcricinfo, Ghosh's innings was the highest score by a No. 8 batter in women's ODIs, surpassing the previous record of 92 runs set by Australia's Ellyse Perry against New Zealand in 2017. Her aggressive batting not only helped India recover from a precarious position but also set a challenging target for South Africa to chase down.

Bowling duel A look at the highlights South Africa's left-arm spinners Nonkululekho Mlaba and Chloe Tryon caused early trouble for India's top-order. However, a fierce counterattack from Ghosh, who hit 11 fours and four sixes in her innings, changed the momentum in favor of India. The middle order stood strong against the South African spinners, with Ghosh leading the charge alongside Rana.

Ghosh 3rd-fastest to 1,000 runs in Women's ODIs (by balls) As per Cricbuzz, Richa has overall become the 3rd-fastest to 1,000 runs in Women's ODIs (by balls). Fewest balls taken for 1,000 runs in WODIs: 917 - Ashleigh Gardner (AUS-W) 943 - Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG-W) 1,010 - Richa Ghosh (IND-W) 1,011 - Meg Lanning (AUS-W) 1,022 - Alyssa Healy (AUS-W)

Richa stats 7th fifty for Richa in WODIs Richa slammed a superb 94 from 77 balls, hitting 11 fours and 4 sixes. Playing her 46th match in WODIs, Richa has surpassed 1,000 runs from 44 innings. Richa is the 12th Indian batter to hammer 1,000 runs in Women's ODIs. Notably, this was her 7th fifty in WODIs. She now owns 1,041 runs from 46 matches at 29.74.

Partnership A partnership record between Richa and Rana Richa and Rana notched the joint-3rd-highest partnership for 8th wicket or below in WODIs. 115 - RE Slater & PA Chatterji (SCO-W) vs BAN-W, Lahore, 2025 106 - A King & B Mooney (AUS-W) vs PAK-W, Colombo, 2025 WC 88 - NND Silva & OU Ranasinghe (SL-W) vs ENG-W, Hambantota, 2019 88 - RM Ghosh & S Rana (IND-W) vs SA-W, Vizag, 2025 WC

Chloe Chloe Tryon claims three-fer versus India Chloe Tryon, one of South Africa's most underrated all-rounders, did well with the ball against India in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup clash on Thursday. She picked 3/32 from 10 overs as India posted 251/10 in 49.5 overs. Tryon's three-fer saw her get to 60 wickets in Women's ODIs. In 118 matches, she averages 38.56 from 87 innings with the ball. Against India, she has picked 8 wickets from 14 matches at 31.

Mandhana Smriti Mandhana breaks Belinda Clark's long-standing WODI record Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana etched her name in history by slamming the most runs in a calendar year in Women's One-Day Internationals (WODIs). The left-handed batter achieved this feat against South Africa on Thursday. She needed just 12 runs to break former Australian captain Belinda Clark's record of 970 runs set back in 1997. Mandhana (23) leads the list of most WODI runs in a calendar year. She has racked up 972 runs from 17 matches at 57.76 this year.