Kapp has also scored over 3,300 WODI runs

Marizanne Kapp becomes 5th-highest wicket-taker in WODIs: Key stats

South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has added another feather to her hat by becoming the 5th-highest wicket-taker in the history of Women's ODIs. The right-arm pacer accomplished the landmark with her 1st scalp in the ICC Women's World Cup match against India in Vizag. Kapp went past former England pacer Katherine Sciver-Brunt's tally of 170 scalps. She finished with 2 wickets in the contest.