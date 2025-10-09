Marizanne Kapp becomes 5th-highest wicket-taker in WODIs: Key stats
What's the story
South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has added another feather to her hat by becoming the 5th-highest wicket-taker in the history of Women's ODIs. The right-arm pacer accomplished the landmark with her 1st scalp in the ICC Women's World Cup match against India in Vizag. Kapp went past former England pacer Katherine Sciver-Brunt's tally of 170 scalps. She finished with 2 wickets in the contest.
Stats
Kapp races to 172 wickets in WODIs
Playing her 156th WODI, as per ESPNcricinfo, Kapp has raced to 172 wickets, averaging 24.63 Her economy of around 3.83 highlights her dominance over the batters. She owns four four-wicket hauls and a fifer in the format. Jhulan Goswami (255), SA's Shabnim Ismail (191), Australia's Cathryn Fitzpatrick (180), and WI's Anisa Mohammed (180) are now the only bowlers with more WODI wickets than Kapp.
Information
Key bowling numbers of Kapp
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 24 WODIs against India, Kapp has raced to 24 wickets at an average of 28.20. Her economy rate is 3.72. At the Women's World Cup, Kapp has raced to 35 wickets from 25 matches at 23.54.