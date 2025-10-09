Women's World Cup, Chloe Tryon claims three-fer versus India: Stats
What's the story
Chloe Tryon, one of South Africa's most underrated all-rounders, did well with the ball against India in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup clash on Thursday. She picked 3/32 from 10 overs as India posted 251/10 in 49.5 overs. Tryon, who recently completed 100 international wickets, was the pick of the South African bowlers against India. Here are further details and stats.
Bowling
Three wickets for Tryon
In the 21st over, Tryon dismissed Jemimah Rodrigues for a duck. The batter fell while attempting a sweep shot, being trumped leg before wicket. In the 25th over, she got the wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored 9 off 24. A floated ball did the trick. Her final scalp was that of Amanjot Kaur. Notably, Tryon broke a fifty-plus stand between Kaur and Richa Ghosh.
Information
Tryon gets to 60 WODI scalps
Tryon's three-fer saw her get to 60 wickets in Women's ODIs. In 118 matches, she averages 38.56 from 87 innings with the ball. Against India, she has picked 8 wickets from 14 matches at 31.