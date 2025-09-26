FIFA World Cup 2026: Meet the official mascots

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has unveiled the official mascots for the 2026 World Cup . The trio comprises Clutch the Bald Eagle, Maple the Moose, and Zayu the Jaguar. Each mascot represents one of the three host nations—Canada, Mexico, and the United States. "Maple, Zayu and Clutch are full of joy, energy and the spirit of togetherness," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Cultural representation Each mascot represents a part of their country's culture FIFA has emphasized that each mascot embodies a part of their country's culture. Maple, the Moose, is depicted as a wanderer who travels across Canada's provinces and territories, connecting with people and embracing the country's diverse culture. Zayu, hailing from southern Mexico's jungles, represents Mexican heritage through dance, food, and tradition. Clutch the Bald Eagle symbolizes American optimism and curiosity about different cultures.

Gaming debut Mascots to feature in upcoming video game 'FIFA Heroes' The newly unveiled mascots will also make their gaming debut in FIFA Heroes, an upcoming arcade-style five-a-side football title. The game will be available on multiple platforms including Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox. Players can create teams with World Cup mascots (past and present), legendary footballers and even fictional characters from TV shows/movies.

Merchandise availability Fans can buy official merchandise Fans can also get their hands on official 2026 FIFA World Cup mascot shirts, toys and other merchandise from FIFAStore.com. This will give them a chance to take home a piece of the tournament. The mascots will also be present at stadiums, fan zones and broadcasts throughout the tournament, cheering on the action and entertaining millions around the world.