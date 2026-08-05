The Hundred: Sunrisers Leeds post highest-ever total in tournament's history

The opening duo of Rickelton and Marsh put up a staggering 131 runs in just 54 balls, breaking the record for the highest partnership in Men's Hundred.

The previous record was an unbeaten 127-run stand between Tom Curran and Jimmy Neesham in the 2023 final.

Marsh eventually fell after scoring a blistering 76 off just 37 balls (6 fours and 7 sixes).