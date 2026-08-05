The Hundred: Sunrisers Leeds post highest-ever total in tournament's history
What's the story
Sunrisers Leeds scripted history in The Hundred by posting the highest-ever total in the tournament's history. They scored a whopping 241/2 across 100 balls against London Spirit at Headingley, Leeds. The innings was highlighted by blistering knocks from Ryan Rickelton and Mitchell Marsh, who both scored fifties off just 21 and 24 balls, respectively. London Spirit were later restricted to 204/6.
Partnership highlights
Highest partnership in Men's Hundred
The opening duo of Rickelton and Marsh put up a staggering 131 runs in just 54 balls, breaking the record for the highest partnership in Men's Hundred.
The previous record was an unbeaten 127-run stand between Tom Curran and Jimmy Neesham in the 2023 final.
Marsh eventually fell after scoring a blistering 76 off just 37 balls (6 fours and 7 sixes).
Brook's blitz
Joint-fastest fifty in the tournament
Harry Brook joined the party after Marsh's departure, scoring a blistering 55 off just 18 balls (5 fours and 5 sixes).
He equaled Adam Rossington's record for the fastest 50 in The Hundred, reaching his half-century in just 15 balls.
Meanwhile, Rickelton remained unbeaten on a stunning 94 off 42 balls, a knock studded with 6 fours and 8 sixes.
Chase details
Record-breaking match at Headingley
In response to the mammoth target, London Spirit lost Jonny Bairstow on the first ball of their innings.
Despite David Willey's unbeaten 83 off 46 balls as well as quickfire knocks from Liam Livingstone and Dewald Brevis, they fell short by a whopping 37 runs.
The match saw a combined total of 31 sixes, the most in a single game in this tournament.
Twitter Post
Highest total in Men's Hundred
Simply astonishing 😱— The Hundred (@thehundred) August 4, 2026
The MOST RUNS EVER in one #TheHundred innings 🧨#RoadToTheEliminator pic.twitter.com/m35Axb0Llx