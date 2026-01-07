Lionel Messi wants to own a football club after retirement

Lionel Messi , the Argentine football legend and current Inter Miami star, has expressed his desire to own a football club after retiring from professional play. The 38-year-old player, who is contracted with Miami until 2028, said he would prefer ownership over coaching as his second act in the sport. "I don't see myself as a coach," Messi told Argentine streaming channel Luzu TV.

Future plans Messi's vision for club ownership Messi said he wants to "have my own club, start from the bottom and make it big." He added that he would love to give kids a chance to develop and achieve something significant. The two-time MLS MVP and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has a future minority ownership stake in the MLS club as part of his contract with Inter Miami.

New ventures Messi's involvement in club creation In May, Messi assisted his former FC Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez in launching a new fourth-division club, Deportivo LSM, in Uruguay. The move further highlights Messi's interest in club ownership and development. "I want to thank Luis for giving me this opportunity," he said at the time. "Being able to be a part of this is an honor."

Messi Messi managed 46 goals and 28 assists in 2025 Messi made 54 appearances across all competitions at club and country level in calendar year 2025. He chipped in with 46 goals and 28 assists. 43 of his goals came for MLS club Inter Miami from 49 matches. And 29 of them came in the MLS from 28 games. For Argentina, Messi clocked three goals in 5 matches.