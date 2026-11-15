5 best midfielders in world football right now

Declan Rice has developed into one of the most complete midfielders in world football.

The England international combines physical strength with excellent positional awareness, allowing him to contribute at both ends of the pitch.

His ability to recover possession, break opposition attacks and carry the ball into dangerous areas makes him particularly valuable.

He is a key asset for both Arsenal FC and England. In 169 Arsenal appearances, he owns 22 goals. For England, he has scored 8 goals from 81 games.