Ashes: Starc fires 'Boland' warning amid Pat Cummins's potential absence

Mitchell Starc , Australia's star pacer, has warned England about the potential impact of Pat Cummins 's possible absence from the upcoming Ashes series. There are doubts over whether Cummins will be fit enough to play in any of the five Tests due to his ongoing back issues. The first Test is scheduled to start on November 21 in Perth.

Recovery hopes Starc backs Cummins to recover in time for Ashes Starc expressed confidence in Cummins's determination to recover and play a major role in the Ashes series. "He's in great spirits and one thing I know of Pat is he will do all he can to hopefully be there for the first Test match - but certainly play as big a part as he can through the Ashes," the pacer was quoted as saying by nine.com.au.

Replacement support Boland can fill Cummins's shoes: Starc With uncertainty surrounding Cummins's fitness, Scott Boland is likely to take his place in the team. Starc defended Boland, saying he isn't just a replacement but a key player who could have played more Test matches in another team or era. He said, "We know how good Scotty is. He's so valuable to the group."

Leadership transition Smith could step in as backup captain, says Starc Starc also emphasized Steve Smith's role as a backup captain, if Cummins is unable to play. He said, "We know Smithy's done it a lot in the past - that's just an easy transition." This comes amid concerns over Cummins's potential absence and its impact on Australia's Ashes campaign.

Media reactions Broad, Atherton weigh in on potential Cummins absence The possibility of Cummins missing the Ashes series has drawn mixed reactions from England's media and former players. Michael Atherton, a former England captain, called Cummins Australia's "most important player" who would leave "a giant hole to fill." Stuart Broad, another ex-England fast bowler, said while his absence would boost England's chances of winning, he still hoped to see him play.