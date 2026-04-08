Mohammed Shami owns 17 wickets against KKR in IPL: Stats

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohammed Shami showed a masterclass in fast bowling in the 2026 IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The speedster made the new ball talk at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where he took 2/9 in four overs. Shami is now expected to weave his magic against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on April 9. Here are his numbers against KKR.

Numbers His numbers against KKR Shami, known for his accurate line and length, first played against KKR in 2014. He has represented six franchises so far. The Indian pacer has taken 17 wickets from 15 IPL games at an average of 26.58 against the Knight Riders. His economy rate reads 7.79. Shami is yet to take four-plus wickets in an IPL game against KKR (BBI: 3/33).

Information Seven wickets at Eden Gardens Over the years, Shami has played five IPL matches at the iconic Eden Gardens. He has taken seven wickets across 20 overs at 28.85 in these matches. His economy rate in this regard is over 10.

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