'Like World Cup final': Siraj on IND-NZ ODI series decider

Mohammed Siraj has compared the third ODI between India and New Zealand in Indore to a World Cup final. The comparison highlights how competitive the Kiwis have been in the first two matches of the series. With both teams winning one match each, everything is at stake at the Holkar Stadium on Sunday. "Such situations are very rare in India, so it is a great opportunity for us," Siraj said ahead of the game. "Almost like a World Cup final."

Historical context New Zealand's ODI record in India New Zealand have never won an ODI bilateral series in India in seven attempts. They have managed to win only nine out of 41 completed ODIs against India on Indian soil. Their victory in the second ODI at Rajkot was their first against India after eight consecutive losses since 2023. Prior to that, they hadn't beaten the home team since 2017.

Match pressure Siraj on high-pressure situation Siraj said the atmosphere ahead of the decider is very good as they are getting a lot of input from seniors. He added that winning the first match and then playing the second creates a high-pressure situation. The India spearhead also acknowledged New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell as a key wicket. "We tried our best to get him out (in Rajkot). We had a game plan for him. As you can see, even a world-class batter can make mistakes," he stated.

