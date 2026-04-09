Monte-Carlo Masters: Daniil Medvedev to be fined for smashing racket
What's the story
Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev suffered a shocking defeat at the 2026 Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday. He lost 0-6, 0-6 to wildcard Matteo Berrettini in a match that lasted just 49 minutes. The defeat was even more humiliating as it was Medvedev's first-ever professional loss without winning a single game, also known as a double bagel loss.
Outburst details
Medvedev loses his cool, smashes racket
The 30-year-old Russian player lost his cool in the second set, smashing his racket seven times on the red clay. He then threw the damaged frame into a courtside trash bin. The incident, which drew flak from the crowd, gave him a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct and is likely to result in a hefty fine.
History
Berrettini's dominance
While Medvedev struggled, Berrettini put on a stellar show. The Italian, playing on a wild card, dominated throughout the match. As per ATP, this was Berrettini's first Top 10 win since he beat Alexander Zverev at Monte-Carlo Masters last year. He is also the fifth player to defeat a Top 10 opponent with a 6-0, 6-0 scoreline, joining Damir Keretic (1983), Ivan Lendl (1984), Roger Federer (2005), and David Goffin (2016).
Struggle
Medvedev continues to falter on clay
On the other hand, this was Medvedev's first match on clay this season. The 30-year-old, who had won hard-court titles in Dubai and Brisbane earlier this year, struggled on Court Rainier III. He recorded 27 unforced errors and five double-faults, managing to win just 17 points throughout the match. The former also suffered his first loss to Berrettini (3-1).