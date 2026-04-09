Monte-Carlo Masters: Daniil Medvedev to be fined for smashing racket

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev suffered a shocking defeat at the 2026 Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday. He lost 0-6, 0-6 to wildcard Matteo Berrettini in a match that lasted just 49 minutes. The defeat was even more humiliating as it was Medvedev's first-ever professional loss without winning a single game, also known as a double bagel loss.

Outburst details Medvedev loses his cool, smashes racket The 30-year-old Russian player lost his cool in the second set, smashing his racket seven times on the red clay. He then threw the damaged frame into a courtside trash bin. The incident, which drew flak from the crowd, gave him a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct and is likely to result in a hefty fine.

History Berrettini's dominance While Medvedev struggled, Berrettini put on a stellar show. The Italian, playing on a wild card, dominated throughout the match. As per ATP, this was Berrettini's first Top 10 win since he beat Alexander Zverev at Monte-Carlo Masters last year. He is also the fifth player to defeat a Top 10 opponent with a 6-0, 6-0 scoreline, joining Damir Keretic (1983), Ivan Lendl (1984), Roger Federer (2005), and David Goffin (2016).

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