Matteo Berrettini hands Daniil Medvedev his worst-ever defeat: Stats

In a stunning upset, Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini has defeated world number 10 Daniil Medvedev 6-0, 6-0 at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. The match lasted just under an hour and marked Medvedev's first-ever defeat without winning a single game on the ATP Tour. According to ATP, this was also the first instance of Berrettini winning a tour-level match 6-0, 6-0.

Tournament journey Berrettini's streak at Monte-Carlo Masters 2026 Berrettini has been on a roll at the Monte-Carlo Masters, not losing a single game in his first two matches. He advanced to the second round as Roberto Bautista Agut retired with Berrettini leading 4-0. According to Opta, Berrettini is the second player to reach the Masters 1000 Round of 16 without dropping a game since Lleyton Hewitt in Cincinnati (2002).

Feats Other feats attained by Berrettini As per ATP, this was Berrettini's first Top 10 win since he beat Alexander Zverev at Monte-Carlo Masters last year. He is also the fifth player to defeat a Top 10 opponent with a 6-0, 6-0 scoreline, joining Damir Keretic (1983), Ivan Lendl (1984), Roger Federer (2005), and David Goffin (2016).

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