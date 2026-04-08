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Home / News / Sports News / Matteo Berrettini hands Daniil Medvedev his worst-ever defeat: Stats
Matteo Berrettini hands Daniil Medvedev his worst-ever defeat: Stats
Berrettini defeated Medvedev 6-0, 6-0 at Monte-Carlo Masters

Matteo Berrettini hands Daniil Medvedev his worst-ever defeat: Stats

By Parth Dhall
Apr 08, 2026
07:18 pm
What's the story

In a stunning upset, Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini has defeated world number 10 Daniil Medvedev 6-0, 6-0 at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. The match lasted just under an hour and marked Medvedev's first-ever defeat without winning a single game on the ATP Tour. According to ATP, this was also the first instance of Berrettini winning a tour-level match 6-0, 6-0.

Tournament journey

Berrettini's streak at Monte-Carlo Masters 2026

Berrettini has been on a roll at the Monte-Carlo Masters, not losing a single game in his first two matches. He advanced to the second round as Roberto Bautista Agut retired with Berrettini leading 4-0. According to Opta, Berrettini is the second player to reach the Masters 1000 Round of 16 without dropping a game since Lleyton Hewitt in Cincinnati (2002).

Feats

Other feats attained by Berrettini

As per ATP, this was Berrettini's first Top 10 win since he beat Alexander Zverev at Monte-Carlo Masters last year. He is also the fifth player to defeat a Top 10 opponent with a 6-0, 6-0 scoreline, joining Damir Keretic (1983), Ivan Lendl (1984), Roger Federer (2005), and David Goffin (2016).

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Information

Medvedev falters on clay

This was Medvedev's first match on clay this season. The 30-year-old, who had won hard-court titles in Dubai and Brisbane earlier this year, struggled on Court Rainier III. He committed 27 unforced errors and suffered his first loss to Berrettini (3-1).

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